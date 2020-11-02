Non-refundable deposits illegal and contracts cannot be changed unilaterally
The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown imposed by government has led to many events such as weddings to be postponed if not cancelled, but what are your rights either as a client or a service supplier when it comes to deposits which were paid in advance, for a service which is no longer required?
Trudie Broekmann, an attorney who specialises in consumer law, talks to Refilwe Moloto about consumer rights.
The rights in this case are the rights relating to a pre-payment or deposit.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
In terms of the specific section of the Consumer Protection Act, a deposit or pre-payment continues to belong to the consumer and the supplier must continue to treat it as the consumer's money.
So even if a business goes under, that principle needs to apply.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
[The section of the CPS] is very clear that that deposit has to be repaid to the consumer - and not just repaid but repaid with interest from the date that you paid it.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
What if the contract states that the deposit is non-refundable?
The Consumer Protection Act overrules that she says.
It overrules any contractual provision which is inconsistent with the wording of the act. And it must be so, otherwise, every supplier would write a little contract and then whoops none of our laws apply.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
And if you signed away your right to a deposit being refunded?
Even if you signed a contract that says this is non-refundable, actually in terms of consumer law there isn't such a thing.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
In a case where, for example, an accommodation venue stipulates the consumer's new accommodation dates due to being closed during the lockdown, does the consumer have to agree?
Unilateral amendments to a contract by the service provider are illegal, she explains.
A contract is an agreement between parties to the contract. One party cannot change or add a particular contractual term without the consent of the other.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
if the consumer is happy to agree to a change in the dates then that is acceptable.
But they are not bound to agree to it at all.Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney
Listen to the interview below:
More from Lifestyle
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing
Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as “insneezia”.Read More
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert
Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversify its funding model.Read More
South Africa's new coffee rules create potential conundrum for Ricoffy
The South African government has published brand new regulations on what does and doesn't count as coffee.Read More
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month
Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick.Read More
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again
Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health.Read More
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow
Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds.Read More
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful
Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range.Read More
When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life?
The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract.Read More
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.Read More
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?
The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.Read More
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana NgataneRead More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
Drinking on the job while working from home? You could be in breach of contract
Employment law expert Gillian Lumb says consuming alcohol during office hours can result in disciplinary action, even though you're working from home.Read More
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert
Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversify its funding model.Read More
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month
Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick.Read More
When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life?
The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract.Read More
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19
The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More