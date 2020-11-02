Non-refundable deposits illegal and contracts cannot be changed unilaterally





The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown imposed by government has led to many events such as weddings to be postponed if not cancelled, but what are your rights either as a client or a service supplier when it comes to deposits which were paid in advance, for a service which is no longer required?

Trudie Broekmann, an attorney who specialises in consumer law, talks to Refilwe Moloto about consumer rights.

The rights in this case are the rights relating to a pre-payment or deposit. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

In terms of the specific section of the Consumer Protection Act, a deposit or pre-payment continues to belong to the consumer and the supplier must continue to treat it as the consumer's money.

So even if a business goes under, that principle needs to apply. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

[The section of the CPS] is very clear that that deposit has to be repaid to the consumer - and not just repaid but repaid with interest from the date that you paid it. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

What if the contract states that the deposit is non-refundable?

The Consumer Protection Act overrules that she says.

It overrules any contractual provision which is inconsistent with the wording of the act. And it must be so, otherwise, every supplier would write a little contract and then whoops none of our laws apply. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

And if you signed away your right to a deposit being refunded?

Even if you signed a contract that says this is non-refundable, actually in terms of consumer law there isn't such a thing. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

In a case where, for example, an accommodation venue stipulates the consumer's new accommodation dates due to being closed during the lockdown, does the consumer have to agree?

Unilateral amendments to a contract by the service provider are illegal, she explains.

A contract is an agreement between parties to the contract. One party cannot change or add a particular contractual term without the consent of the other. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

if the consumer is happy to agree to a change in the dates then that is acceptable.

But they are not bound to agree to it at all. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Law Attorney

