Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people
Steenhuisen won the race to lead the country’s main opposition during a virtual elective conference on Sunday.
He rejects the notion that the DA is a party for white people, adding that there is diversity in the DA’s new leadership structures.
Steenhuisen points out that the party's federal chairperson Dr Ivan Meyer, deputy chairperson of the federal council James Masango and first deputy federal chairperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe are people of colour.
The politician adds that the African National Congress (ANC) has not received the same criticism for its lack of diverse leadership.
As a white man, he says his race does not stop him from passionately speaking for South Africa's poor people, the majority of whom are black.
This idea that you have to be a poor, downtrodden, black South African living in an informal settlement to speak up for poor black South Africans living in an informal settlement is a complete myth.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Yes, I happen to be a white South African but that doesn't mean I can't fight passionately every single day for inclusion for the 30 million who live in poverty in this country.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
There's a myth that the DA is for white people. If you look at the diversity of the leadership that was elected this weekend... Refiloe Nt'sekhe, a black female, was elected by an overwhelming majority as the first deputy chair of the party... Dr Ivan Meyer is not a white South African, there are plenty... James Masango.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
What I don't see is the same criticism as the ANC top six... You never see them saying 'Where is the white South African?' or 'Where is the Indian South African there?' Because you need to be reducing envoys of your race to be able to drive an issue.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
If you look back, our greatest growth in black South African supporters was under Tony Leon and Helen Zille... I don't believe that the majority of South Africans are obsessed with race as the ANC and the EFF think they are.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Steenhuisen stands by the DA's decision to reject race-based empowerment policies. He says race should not be used as a proxy for disadvantage.
He adds that the ANC's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) policies have only benefitted a small, elite group of well-connected black people.
Our premise is that you have got to focus empowerment policies on the people who need it most. If you remove BBBEE as criteria, you automatically exclude the Patrice Motsepes, the Nomvula Mokonyanes, and the Ace Magashule family from being re-empowered over and over again.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
We've got 30 million people in South Africa living below the poverty line, 99.7% are black South Africans precisely because we have had a systematic and legislative exclusion of people from spatial and economic access based on nothing other than the colour of their skin.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
We're not going to resolve those problems by layering more race-based policies over the wounds of previous race-based policies.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
In the last 10 to 15 years, black South African households have got 10% poorer, unemployment has jumped to 13 million and climbing and we've got an economy that's not growing.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
