South Africa's new coffee rules create potential conundrum for Ricoffy





On Friday, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development gazetted amended regulations with new requirements for what qualifies as coffee.

The regulations contain definitions and requirements for coffee, chicory and related products.

The ammendments mean that some of the household-favourite brands do not meet the specific standards to be classified as a coffee product.

To earn the description "mixed coffee" or "coffee mixture", for instance, a product will have to be 75% ground coffee, while any "coffee and chicory mixture" must be at least half coffee.

Under the updated rules, a new category has been introduced, which is referred to as "chicory and coffee mixture".

In order to qualify for the "chicory and coffee mixture" label, a drink must be at least 50% chicory.

Ricoffy is only 32.5% chicory and does not contain enough chicory or ground coffee to fit into any of the product categories, says Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.

The new regulations come into effect on 30 October 2021, reports Business Insider.

To have coffee or coffee mixture on your tin, you need to have 75% ground coffee. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

For coffee and chicory, it must be at least half [ground] coffee. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Now there's a new category called 'chicory and coffee mixture' and for this, your drink has to have at least 50% chicory. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Ricoffy only has 32.5% chicory. According to these labels, it can't classify itself as a coffee or a mixed coffee, it can't classify itself as a coffee and chicory mix or a chicory and coffee mixture. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

By this time next year, when the rules kick in, Ricoffy will have to make a plan... If they don't change their ingredients, what will they call themselves? A hot drink, maybe? Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

RELATED: Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

Last year, the government came out with proposed new regulations about what constitutes coffee in South Africa.

Previous draft regulations had initially planned to ban anything with a bad taste being sold as coffee. They also carried minimum caffeine requirements.

However, the government has scrapped those rules in the final version released last week.

On Friday, they changed the rules again. They abandoned all the [regulations about] caffeine content and taste or dissolvability. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Listen to Helena Wasserman covering the top Business Insider headlines: