Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed
A group calling themselves Indigene Khoi and San tribes set up camp in a section of Table Mountain National Park's Cecilia Forest in Newlands, stating they should be free to live there.
The group states that they are setting up a living heritage site for first nation people, explains Lester Kiewit.
Charges of trespassing have been laid at the Wynberg Police Station.
SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli speaks to Lester Kiewit about the latest developments.
There are still people that are occupying that particular area. The structures that have been erected have been demolished.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Thakhuli says the group has written to the Minister of Environment, Forest and Fisheries.
This is one of a number of initiatives of varying groups calling themselves indigene people and raises the thorny issue of land and indigenous rights, suggests Kiewit.
Thakhuli says Cape Town is not the only place encountering this issue.
We have other national parks that have gone through this process and their issues were sorted out somehow.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform would have to consider the proof and decide if this was a valid land claim or not, he adds.
There are no land claims we know of in Cecelia Forest...we are taking the matter with these people on a daily basis.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
He says SANParks engagement with the group has been amicable.
We allow them to be there during the day but, of course, we wouldn't allow them to set up fires and we are not allowing them to be there throughout the evening.Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Listen to the interview below:
