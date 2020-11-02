SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert
On Friday, the public broadcaster issued a request for information (RFI) from streaming-media platform experts as it moves to launch its own so-called “over-the-top” (OTT) digital streaming service similar to Netflix and Showmax.
The RFI is aimed at gathering enough expert information to help the corporation make the right decisions for its digital strategy, reports TechCentral.
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod says SABC's management team would be remiss not to consider streaming as part of the public broadcaster's future.
McLeod says the SABC may move towards online content subscription services as looks for new funding models in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen a drop in advertising spend.
In October last year, the SABC announced plans to offer its content on its own online video platforms.
Last month, the SABC made headlines after revealing that it wants content providers like MultiChoice and Netflix to be required to collect TV licences on its behalf.
The concept of television being broadcast linearly over terrestrial networks is going to die in the next 10 years. So, I think it makes sense for the SABC to be looking at this.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
It's probably quite easy to laugh at the SABC's plans... but, if we think about it rationally, we all know that internet streaming is the future of television and entertainment.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
I think it's time that, as a country, we had some discussions about where the future funding of the SABC is going to come from.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
I think the current management team is fighting quite hard to turn the organisation around.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
The SABC have been through some very challenging times over the last few years, they have had some very poor leadership including their former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
