Minibus taxis not to blame for most car accidents, passenger cars are - report
South Africans all have stories to tell about errant minibus taxis and what a menace they can be on the roads, suggests Lester Kiewit, but they are here to stay - and just how much are they to blame for road accidents?
Founder of Accident Specialist Craig Proctor-Parker has released a report based on his analysis of 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016 shows that ordinary passenger cars and light delivery vehicles of motor accidents in South Africa.
Craig Proctor-Parker talks to Lester Kiewit about the findings.
That is what the stats very clearly show for the session that we looked at.Craig Proctor-Parker , Founder - Accident Specialist
Listen to the details of the research analysis below:
