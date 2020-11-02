Streaming issues? Report here
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Matthew Booth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Matthew Booth - Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns
Medical Matters: Psoriasis Day - 29th October 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
Dr Lushen Pillay - Dermatologist at Skinderm
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Nthakoana Ngatane
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Port Elizabeth
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Aspen Pharmacare
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Stephen Saad
investing
investments
stock picks
investment advice
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 in Africa
Covid-19 vaccine trial

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

JSE-listed Aspen Pharmacare has struck a deal with US multinational Johnson & Johnson to commercially manufacture its vaccine candidate.

Johnson & Johnson’s “Ad26.COV2-S” vaccine is undergoing clinical trials.

Aspen Pharmacare will make the vaccines at an existing factory in Port Elizabeth if trials are successful and manufacturing terms are finalised.

The facility is capable of making 300 million vaccine doses per year.

Aspen Pharmacare’s share price was up 11.45% on Monday.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Johnson & Johnson’s is a $400 billion company… We’re well-positioned… The tech transfer – we’ve started the process…

Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

Johnson & Johnson… we like their candidate. You only need one shot… and a fridge… They’ve got 60 000 people in their Phase-3 trial…

Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

Johnson & Johnson promised universal access…

Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

We’ll be ready to put a vaccine into the world by March or April next year…

Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


