The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Drinking on the job while working from home? You could be in breach of contract

2 November 2020 5:01 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Labour laws
drinking
remote working
Job
employment contract
employment law
working from home
job contract
Gillian Lumb

Employment law expert Gillian Lumb says consuming alcohol during office hours can result in disciplinary action, even though you're working from home.

If you're tempted to have a cold one while working from home (WFH), be careful - there could be legal ramifications.

Lumb, who is the director and regional practice head of the Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice, says drinking during working hours could be in breach of your employment contract or company policy.

She says that there are legal grounds for employers to take disciplinary action against WFH employees who drink while conducting their work duties, especially if the consumption of alcohol leads to misconduct.

Even though you are not in the office environment, your contractual obligations still apply, Lumb emphasises.

If someone may be drinking at home during working hours, there certainly is the scope for an employer to take action, particularly when that's in breach of your contractual obligations to your employer.

Gillian Lumb, Director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice 

Despite the fact that you are working from home, you're still bound by your contract of employment and the rules that apply within that contract.

Gillian Lumb, Director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice 

Even if there isn't a rule in place, your resulting conduct may result in a breach where the employer can discipline you.

Gillian Lumb, Director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice 

So, if you are having alcohol during working hours it may have an impact on your performance or how you conduct yourself and the employer can take action because of the way that you are interacting with fellow employees or customers.

Gillian Lumb, Director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice 

One has to bear in mind as an employee that although you are in the comfort and privacy of your own home, your employer's rules that apply when you are physically at the office may still be of application at home.

Gillian Lumb, Director - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice 

Lumb answered a range of questions relating to WFH conduct during the LegalTalk segment.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


