I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth (43).
More articles on famous sportspeople and their money beliefs:
-
Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money
-
-
Bryan Habana opens up about money, and now having to buy his own clothes
-
-
Bruce Fordyce – one of South Africa’s all-time greats - bares his soul
Booth spent most of his career in South Africa, but also played in Russia for six years and in England for three months.
He was wildly popular; who can forget the chants of “BOOOOOOOOTH!” when he touched the ball?
Born in Fish Hoek (in Cape Town), his father was an engineer and his mother was a legal secretary.
Booth started playing competitively at the age of five.
In 1993, Spurs coach Ricard Gomes spotted him, and the rest is history.
Booth is married to Sonia Bonneventia, a businesswoman and former professional model.
The couple has two children together.
-
What is it that Booth believes about money?
-
Does it keep him up at night?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
When I was young, my sister accused me of being tight with money…Matthew Booth
I have long-term policies, education funds for my boys. We do have a small stock market portfolio… and a small number of offshore investments… I still have property…Matthew Booth
I went through a stage when I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s… there were one or two cars I could’ve skipped… you get sucked in, but I’m grateful I realised it sooner rather than later.Matthew Booth
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
‘Unprecedented’ is a popular word that everybody uses. ‘New normal’ is another one…Matthew Booth
I work for Supersport… I’m also involved in the artificial grass industry… I’m on a couple of disciplinary panels…Matthew Booth
My wife and I are avid readers… our kids are too… We were brought up on books… I don’t think kids these days do enough reading… We do our bit to encourage kids to read.Matthew Booth
75% of footballers, five years after retirement they’ll either be bankrupt, divorced or alcohol and drug dependent… We’ve got to change changing room talk from what cars we bought… to what businesses we’re interested in… It is changing slowly… but not quick enough.Matthew Booth
We all do something stupid with our first paycheque. But I realised sooner than others… I started to save… A lot of my colleagues suffers from Black Tax… footballers often look after their extended families…Matthew Booth
We’re not earning 300 000 pounds per week [in South Africa] … We have to be a lot more realistic…Matthew Booth
Players have to be careful of who they hang out with… their life partners… players must stop complaining about clubs that don’t look after them [upon retirement] …Matthew Booth
The best thing I did was to sit down with a financial advisor… knowing what we can spend, and what we’ve put away…Matthew Booth
Keeping my property was the best money decision I’ve ever made… I rented it out when I moved into a bigger place…Matthew Booth
I’m wary about what’s going on in our country, economically but also politically.Matthew Booth
Football is quite diverse… a gift to me from a young age…Matthew Booth
More from Make Money Mondays
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)
Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More