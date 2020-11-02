Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption





Judge Zondo is being incredibly patient… he tried to help her [Kwinana]… a maddening day! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Former South African Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana is offended, she told the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Kwinana took offence when evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr accused her of receiving bribes and kickbacks worth R4.3 million.

She claimed bias on the part of Hofmeyr and attempted, unsuccessfully, to get her recused.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

If tragic comedy had a face, I think we saw it today… Today was something else! … Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

The Commission has evidence… a whole web, not just at SAA… We’re talking billions and billions, one can just imagine what the money could’ve done for the economy… Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

Dudu Myeni is expected this week… Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.