Zuma foundation verging on contempt of court in Zondo feud, says Pierre de Vos





In a media statement released on Saturday evening, the Jacob Zuma Foundation hit out at state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the judiciary.

The foundation claims that Zondo is part of a political project against former president Jacob Zuma led by "hidden back room masters and their advisers".

Zuma has been embroiled in a public spat with Zondo, who issued a summons ordering the former president to return to the commission in November.

He claims that Zondo should recuse himself from the state capture commission because of conflict of interest.

Zuma had previously written a letter to the commission via his legal team saying that he believed that Zondo was biased based on their historical family relations.

Last week Thursday, Zondo revealed that he fathered a child with Zuma's sister-in-law 25 years ago.

However, the Deputy Chief Justice says this has no bearing on the execution of his duties as the chairperson of the commission.

Meanwhile, De Vos says the comments made by the Zuma foundation fall outside the bounds of permissible criticism of judicial matters.

Although it is increasingly difficult to prosecute, De Vos explains that contempt of court can include words that are likely to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

He references the State versus Mamabolo case in which the Constitutional Court dealt with the relationship between contempt of court and freedom of speech.

Contempt of court still says that if you publish anything that will tend or is calculated to bring the administration of justice into disrepute, that is contempt of court. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

So if you say that a specific judge or judges in general do not follow the law, that they make decisions based on favouritism... that would amount to contempt of court, although it's very seldom prosecuted. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

This looks as though it would fall within that definition. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

It is not as easy as it used to be to be found guilty of contempt of court. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

