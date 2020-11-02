Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Booth - Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Psoriasis Day - 29th October 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay - Dermatologist at Skinderm
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Zuma foundation verging on contempt of court in Zondo feud, says Pierre de Vos

2 November 2020 6:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zuma
Jacob G Zuma Foundation
state capture inquiry
Judge Raymond Zondo
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
judge zondo
Zondo Commision

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the Jacob Zuma Foundation's remarks about judge Raymond Zondo could constitute contempt of court.

In a media statement released on Saturday evening, the Jacob Zuma Foundation hit out at state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the judiciary.

The foundation claims that Zondo is part of a political project against former president Jacob Zuma led by "hidden back room masters and their advisers".

Zuma has been embroiled in a public spat with Zondo, who issued a summons ordering the former president to return to the commission in November.

He claims that Zondo should recuse himself from the state capture commission because of conflict of interest.

RELATED: Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply

Zuma had previously written a letter to the commission via his legal team saying that he believed that Zondo was biased based on their historical family relations.

Last week Thursday, Zondo revealed that he fathered a child with Zuma's sister-in-law 25 years ago.

However, the Deputy Chief Justice says this has no bearing on the execution of his duties as the chairperson of the commission.

RELATED: Judge Zondo is biased, my father is being targeted - Edward Zuma

Meanwhile, De Vos says the comments made by the Zuma foundation fall outside the bounds of permissible criticism of judicial matters.

Although it is increasingly difficult to prosecute, De Vos explains that contempt of court can include words that are likely to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

He references the State versus Mamabolo case in which the Constitutional Court dealt with the relationship between contempt of court and freedom of speech.

Contempt of court still says that if you publish anything that will tend or is calculated to bring the administration of justice into disrepute, that is contempt of court.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

So if you say that a specific judge or judges in general do not follow the law, that they make decisions based on favouritism... that would amount to contempt of court, although it's very seldom prosecuted.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

This looks as though it would fall within that definition.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

It is not as easy as it used to be to be found guilty of contempt of court.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

Listen to Pierre de Vos on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


