Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Booth - Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Psoriasis Day - 29th October 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay - Dermatologist at Skinderm
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Land
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation
book review
business book
business book review
books
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Karl Kemp
Promised Land
Promised Land: Exploring South Africa’s Land Conflict

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Karl Kemp, author of “Promised Land: Exploring South Africa’s Land Conflict”.

Business books recently reviewed on The Money Show:

Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:

Land reform and the possibility of expropriation without compensation are among the most hotly debated topics in South Africa today, met with trepidation and fervour in equal measure.

But these broader issues tend to obscure a more immediate reality: a severe housing crisis and a sharp increase in urban land occupations.

In “Promised Land”, Karl Kemp travels the country documenting the fallout of failing land reform, from the under-siege Philippi Horticultural Area deep in the heart of Cape Town’s ganglands to the burning mango groves of Tzaneen, from Johannesburg’s lawless Deep South to rural KwaZulu-Natal, where chiefs own vast tracts of land on behalf of their subjects.

He visits farming communities beset by violent crime, and provides gripping, on-the-ground reporting of recent land invasions, with perspectives from all sides, including land activists, property owners and government officials.

Kemp also looks at burning issues surrounding the land debate in South Africa – corruption, farm murders, illegal foreign labour, mechanisation, and eviction – and reveals the views of those affected.

Touching on the history of land conflict and conquest in each area, as well as detailing the current situation on the ground, “Promised Land” provides startling insights into the story of land conflict in South Africa.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


