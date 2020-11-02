Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing





Nasal congestion, a runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes are some of the symptoms that keep hay fever sufferers from getting a good night's sleep.

The combination of insomnia and sneezing symptoms has been referred to as “insneezia”, explains Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings.

According to Pharma Dynamics, about two-thirds of hay fever sufferers are troubled by "insneezia".

This is because some types of airborne pollen are also prevalent at night, Jennings explains.

People who suffer from hayfever symptoms at night, should keep their windows closed, she says.

Jennings also suggests the use of an antihistamine at least three hours before going to bed or a nasal barrier spray, which helps prevent fine pollen particles from being inhaled.

In South Africa, about a third of the population suffers from hay fever. Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

It usually depends on the type of pollen that you're allergic to because certain types of pollen are more likely to find their way into the air during the night. Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

It's always a good idea to conduct an allergy test with an allergist so that you can determine exactly which type pollen is causing your insneezia and then you can manage it. Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

[Taking an antihistamine] could be a good option to try before going to bed, just to prevent those symptoms throughout the night. Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

You can also look at a barrier spray that can also assist in blocking pollen so that it doesn't enter the nasal pathway. Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics

