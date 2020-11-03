[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence
On Sunday, Marine Dynamics, a shark cage diving operator, spotted a Great White off the coast of Gansbaai.
It’s the first sighting of a Great White since March.
The company has resumed its shark cage diving and whale watching expeditions but have only seen Bronze Whalers (aka Copper Sharks) before spotting the Great White.
Marine Dynamics use their trips out every day to monitor, identify, and collect data on the shark population in the area.
The data is then used to understand more about shark activity and inform conservation projects around these endangered animals.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed marine biologist Kelly Baker about the significance of the sighing.
Baker was on the expedition that found the Great White.
It was a single individual; a large female of approximately 4.5 metres. We know this shark… she was seen in the Bay at the start of the year…Kelly Baker, marine biologist
We monitor the sharks… We look at the dorsal fin; it’s a unique feature, similar to our fingerprints…Kelly Baker, marine biologist
It’s been over seven months since the last time since we’ve logged an observation of a Great White Shark… It was on 23 March…Kelly Baker, marine biologist
They are a highly migratory species… They move huge distances…Kelly Baker, marine biologist
Hopefully, this is a good sign… Our first sighting was on Sunday, however, yesterday we encountered another Great White Shark. So, across two days, we’ve seen two different individuals.Kelly Baker, marine biologist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Watch the 4.5 metres female Great White shark coming to a Marine Dynamics boat:
Excited to share an incredible trip we had today! Shimmering Bronze Whaler sharks and a beautiful 4.5 m female white shark coming to our boat! Blog update: https://t.co/vbtBQGTulo#Sharkcagediving #Sharks #greatwhiteshark #sciencesavessharks #gansbaai #discoverprotecteducate pic.twitter.com/S4Jy5HxZAN— Marine Dynamics (@MarineDynamics) November 1, 2020
Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health.Read More