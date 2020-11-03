WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
On Monday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that matrics who present a temperature of above 38°C will now be allowed to write their exam in isolation.
However, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has not agreed to or received the amended exam protocols.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says provincial education officials will be sticking to the original protocols, which state that matric candidates with temperatures of above 38°C cannot write exams.
Hammond says the provincial department will be contacting the DBE to discuss the exam screening process.
Last month, the WCED confirmed to CapeTalk that that learners who miss their matric exams for any reason will be set back a whole year.
The DBE announced that candidates that do show a temperature over 38 degrees can write in an isolation room.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
This wasn't agreed to by the Western Cape, so we are speaking to DBE about this because it isn't the protocol document that we have got in terms of the screening process.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
When you go through the screening process and you are above 38 degrees then you cannot write the examination, in terms of safety reasons but we are discussing it with DBE but as it stands we are sticking to the protocol document that we've got and no new protocol document has been issued.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
At the same time, the WCED has had to secure additional exam venues to accommodate for a larger group of candidates and allow for sufficient social distancing.
Full-time National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates will write together with individuals who were meant to write their supplementary examinations in May and June.
Our supplementary examinations usually happen in May/June and those have now been combined [with the NSC exams]. So basically we have nearly double the amount of candidates that are writing this year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
It's the largest examination that we have had to conduct ever in our history... We've had to find additional exam centres.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
