Still not ready to head back to gym? Here are your options...

At the start of the national lockdown, Virgin Active announced it would be freezing memberships until restrictions were eased - it later extended the freeze period for two months for those who were not ready to return to gym.

But as of 1 November that extension has come to an end, so what now?

What are the options for those members still not comfortable returning to work out at their local facility?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness.

As of November what the gyms have advised is they will disallow the freezing option... Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

However, they gave the members the option to reach out to them if they still want to freeze because our indiviual circumstances differ. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

If you don't contact your gym, they will unfreeze and start billing your premium. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

The pandemic has shown that exercise is important and those people who engage in physical activities have less of a chance to get severe Covid disease Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

