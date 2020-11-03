Still not ready to head back to gym? Here are your options...
It's been several weeks since fitness centres were allowed to open their doors again.
At the start of the national lockdown, Virgin Active announced it would be freezing memberships until restrictions were eased - it later extended the freeze period for two months for those who were not ready to return to gym.
But as of 1 November that extension has come to an end, so what now?
What are the options for those members still not comfortable returning to work out at their local facility?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness.
RELATED: Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)?
As of November what the gyms have advised is they will disallow the freezing option...Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness
However, they gave the members the option to reach out to them if they still want to freeze because our indiviual circumstances differ.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness
If you don't contact your gym, they will unfreeze and start billing your premium.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness
The pandemic has shown that exercise is important and those people who engage in physical activities have less of a chance to get severe Covid diseaseDr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness
RELATED: Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman
The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager!Read More
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu
The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicates operating on the Cape Flats.Read More
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label
Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings.Read More
WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
The WCED says it wasn't consulted or informed about the national department's move to offer special isolation exam venues.Read More
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?
Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.Read More
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence
"Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one."Read More
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana NgataneRead More
Minibus taxis not to blame for most car accidents, passenger cars are - report
Accident Specialist Craig Proctor-Parker has released a report based on his analysis of 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016.Read More
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed
SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds.Read More