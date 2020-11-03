We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply
Don’t worry, we’ve got your back(side), toilet paper maker Andrex assured Brits on Monday.
Anxious shoppers in the UK are, yet again, panic-buying “white gold” before the country goes into lockdown on Thursday.
There will be no shortages, assured Andrex, who has 100 million rolls “on standby” to supply a panicked population.
RELATED: Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other stories that are trending on social media right now.
Like in March, all the Brits are stocking up on toilet paper.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine
The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid
The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data
The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.Read More
Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More