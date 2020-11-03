We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply





Don’t worry, we’ve got your back(side), toilet paper maker Andrex assured Brits on Monday.

Anxious shoppers in the UK are, yet again, panic-buying “white gold” before the country goes into lockdown on Thursday.

There will be no shortages, assured Andrex, who has 100 million rolls “on standby” to supply a panicked population.

Toiletpaper - it keeps me safe and sound.

