How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?

3 November 2020 10:33 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
donald trump
US election
joe biden
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.

The 'strong ties' that exist between the US and the Western Cape will remain regardless of the outcome of the US election.

That's from Will Stevens, acting U.S. Consul-General as Americans head to the polls in the most divisive election in the US in decades.

Incumbent Republican Donald Trump is up against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a fierce battle which on Monday saw the pair making last-ditch attempts to garner votes in key swing states.

Stevens joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday as the polls opened.

The US is the number one foreign direct investor in the Western Cape.

Will Stevens, Acting U.S. Consul-General - U.S. Consulate in Cape Town

Stevens says there's no sign of US investment in the Western Cape slowing down:

We're going to see the launch of a second direct flight to the US from Cape Town...that's exciting.

Will Stevens, Acting U.S. Consul-General - U.S. Consulate in Cape Town

He says the province continues to attract big-name US brands:

Krispy Kreme is opening a third store very shortly, I understand Starbucks is interested in opening up some stores in the Western Cape...

Will Stevens, Acting U.S. Consul-General - U.S. Consulate in Cape Town

You really have big commitments from big US companies...

Will Stevens, Acting U.S. Consul-General - U.S. Consulate in Cape Town

Listen to the full conversation below:


