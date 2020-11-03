Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read





Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee talks to Refilwe Moloto about the very concerning testimony of former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo commission yesterday, which indicated the board rubber-stamped contracts without knowing the details.

Kwinana acknowledged on Tuesday before Judge Zondo a the Zondo Commission that her committee would only approve 'terms and conditions' rather than a contract as a whole. without looking at the entire document.

This kind of horrifies me. So, does this mean that during your time when you were a board member at SAA there may have been a lot of contracts where the management must negotiate and enter into without the board ever seeing contracts, where you never saw the ultimate contract, whether it was in accordance with terms and conditions? You just said go and enter into a contract along the following terms and conditions and you left it at that, Judge Raymond Zondo

Kwinana acknowledged this.

Yes, chair. Yakhe Kwinana, Former technical board chairperson - SAA board

Kwinana elaborates that this was due to the board's 'trust in the caliber of management.'

DCJ #Zondo is a patient Man! But hayi today, he has met his match. #Kwinana is giving the #ZondoCommission heart palpitations 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9VEcDvxcap — Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) November 2, 2020

Haffajee says SAA was one of the first state-owned enterprises to be named publically at the start of the state capture exposé and has been carefully monitored by the media since Dudu Myeni was made board chair of SAA.

Myeni and Kwinana have since had a falling out but worked together at that time, adds Haffajee.

The duo was really at the height of state capture extracting some contracts in quite bold ways at the time and what we are hearing now is the details of how they tried to influence those contracts. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Judge Zondo's repeated attempts to establish whether the board had or had not read the details of contracts the airline was involved in.

