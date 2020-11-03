Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee talks to Refilwe Moloto about the very concerning testimony of former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo commission yesterday, which indicated the board rubber-stamped contracts without knowing the details.
Kwinana acknowledged on Tuesday before Judge Zondo a the Zondo Commission that her committee would only approve 'terms and conditions' rather than a contract as a whole. without looking at the entire document.
This kind of horrifies me. So, does this mean that during your time when you were a board member at SAA there may have been a lot of contracts where the management must negotiate and enter into without the board ever seeing contracts, where you never saw the ultimate contract, whether it was in accordance with terms and conditions? You just said go and enter into a contract along the following terms and conditions and you left it at that,Judge Raymond Zondo
Kwinana acknowledged this.
Yes, chair.Yakhe Kwinana, Former technical board chairperson - SAA board
Kwinana elaborates that this was due to the board's 'trust in the caliber of management.'
DCJ #Zondo is a patient Man! But hayi today, he has met his match. #Kwinana is giving the #ZondoCommission heart palpitations 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9VEcDvxcap— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) November 2, 2020
Haffajee says SAA was one of the first state-owned enterprises to be named publically at the start of the state capture exposé and has been carefully monitored by the media since Dudu Myeni was made board chair of SAA.
Myeni and Kwinana have since had a falling out but worked together at that time, adds Haffajee.
The duo was really at the height of state capture extracting some contracts in quite bold ways at the time and what we are hearing now is the details of how they tried to influence those contracts.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Judge Zondo's repeated attempts to establish whether the board had or had not read the details of contracts the airline was involved in.
Listen to the clip from the Zondo Commission and Ferial Haffajee's analysis below:
More from Politics
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?
Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
Zuma foundation verging on contempt of court in Zondo feud, says Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the Jacob Zuma Foundation's remarks about judge Raymond Zondo could constitute contempt of court.Read More
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed
SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds.Read More
Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people
The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has defended the party against claims that it is not diverse enough.Read More
'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist'
Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke says the party must not squander an opportunity presented by the ANC.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader
Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'
UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning.Read More
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More