Popular DJ makes desperate plea for funds to get sick wife back to Cape Town





Luwayne Bouwers says it's been almost a month since his wife, Crystal, suffered a ruptured artery in her brain and went into a coma.

Cyrstal was hospitalised just two weeks after giving birth to their youngest daughter and she had to undergo urgent brain surgery.

The couple moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates four years ago and they have two other daughters aged 7 and 3.

Bouwers has put out a desperate appeal for donations to get his wife and his three children back to Cape Town.

He says it will cost at least R500,000 to safely transfer his wife home, this includes medical personnel on the flight, nine plane seats to accommodate Crystal on a stretcher, specialised oxygen equipment, and rental of a medical holding area at Dubai International Airport.

Bouwers, who is known in the entertainment world as LuWayne Wonde, features regularly on Good Hope FM.

His friends and fellow DJs are hosting an online event called 'Bringing the Bouwers Back Home' to help raise funds for the family.

Tickets for the virtual concert, which takes place on 22 November, start from R50 and can be purchased on Quicket here.

Approximately R246,429 has been on Quicket, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bouwers has also created a BackaBuddy campaign to enable people to donate from all over the world.

We thought it was a headache, they treated it as a headache... a few hours later I was being asked to sign a consent form for brain surgery. Luwayne Bouwers a.k.a DJ LuWayne Wonder

There was severe bleeding on my wife's brain, according to the CT scan. Luwayne Bouwers a.k.a DJ LuWayne Wonder

I'm needing to repatriate my family, most importantly my wife to a hospital in Cape Town where there is family and much more support. She is going to need rehabilitation. That's my call out for help now. Luwayne Bouwers a.k.a DJ LuWayne Wonder

Listen to Luwayne Bouwers chat to Kieno Kammies: