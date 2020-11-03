SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone





The SABC – soon to launch its own streaming service - wants companies such as Netflix and MultiChoice (owner of DStv) to collect TV licence fees on its behalf.

It’s a bizarre proposition, so Refilwe Moloto asked the public broadcaster to clarify, but it declined with the following terse message:

It has been confirmed with the Group CEO of SABC that in light of the media statement issued yesterday and other articles already written on the subject matter, there is no longer a need to conduct further interviews, therefore Ms Sylvia Tladi [Head of the TV licences division] will no longer be available. SABC statement

The SABC released a statement in which it acknowledges that the government’s review of its broadcasting policy has sparked intense public debate about TV licenses, how it should be defined and collected and whether it should be levied at all.

The SABC is soliciting public comment on the proposed regulatory changes.

These must reach the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) by 30 November 2020.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Andre Wills, Managing Director at Africa Analysis.

The move to a streaming platform is an important step… The SABC… will be joining the ranks of many state broadcasters who have moved down this path already… Andre Wills, Managing Director - Africa Analysis

The public service mandate is not unique to the SABC… Andre Wills, Managing Director - Africa Analysis

About 70% to 80% of revenues are earned by advertising. About 16% is earned from licenses. The balance comes from the government… It’s really a commercial operator… Andre Wills, Managing Director - Africa Analysis

Should the SABC continue to chase licenses? Or should the government perhaps split the SABC into a public services body… and separate out the commercial enterprise… The SABC has to decide what it is. Its revenue structure is that of a commercial operator, but its mandate drives a certain behaviour… Andre Wills, Managing Director - Africa Analysis

The licensing model does not work in this country… The government can’t take on a bigger funding role… In other countries, the less you earn the less you pay. It’s a fee collected by the government, which it grants to broadcasters… who work with what they’re given. Andre Wills, Managing Director - Africa Analysis

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.