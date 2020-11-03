Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Grade 11 learner sets up backabuddy campaign so that she can remain at hostel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pat Orpen
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - How to be as eco-friendly as possible when visiting nature reserves
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petro van Rhyn - Spokesperson at CapeNature
Today at 07:07
Extortionists terrorising communities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolisa Ngwekazi - Ward councilor - Khayelitsha
Today at 07:20
Latest from the US elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jagruti Dave - Correspondent - Washington DC
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: U.S Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithembile Mbete
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Extortion Racket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#TheConerOffice-Dr Des Fernandes, Founder and Scientific Director of Environ Skin Care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Ian Neilson, traffic fines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges

3 November 2020 1:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hawks
Corruption
Fraud
Money laundering
Steinhoff
Katlego Mogale
Open Secrets
markus jooste
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Michael Marchant
insider trading
Mayfair Speculators

Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges.

Last week, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) fined Markus Jooste R121 million for insider trading.

It is the world’s second-largest fine ever for such an offence.

Now, the Hawks are investigating new charges of fraud and money laundering against the disgraced former CEO of Steinhoff.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Related articles:

Police are targeting the bank records of Jooste’s horse-racing firm Mayfair Speculators, reported Sunday Times on the weekend.

Lester Kiewit interviewed police spokesperson Captain Katlego Mogale.

It’s a continuation of the existing investigation…

Katlego Mogale, spokesperson - Saps

A forensic investigation is very time consuming… ensuring it comes before the court without withdrawals…

Katlego Mogale, spokesperson - Saps

Kiewit also asked Open Secrets Project researcher Michael Marchant for comment.

We definitely think so [Markus Jooste has a criminal case to answer for] … He likely faces criminal charges on a range of issues… Jooste may also face criminal charges linked to the insider trading he was fined for last week…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Markus Jooste faces pressure from all sides… ongoing civil cases from investors who are suing him for their losses, amounting to hundreds of millions, in addition to the fine…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

The Hawks need to be cautious in constructing a watertight case… capacity has been eroded… it’s encouraging to see them take on this type of case, because corporate fraud has been flying under the radar…

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Pensioners and other investors have lost billions of rands… It’s a welcome announcement. Hopefully, we’ll see more from law enforcement in the coming months.

Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


