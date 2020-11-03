Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges





Last week, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) fined Markus Jooste R121 million for insider trading.

It is the world’s second-largest fine ever for such an offence.

Now, the Hawks are investigating new charges of fraud and money laundering against the disgraced former CEO of Steinhoff.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Police are targeting the bank records of Jooste’s horse-racing firm Mayfair Speculators, reported Sunday Times on the weekend.

Lester Kiewit interviewed police spokesperson Captain Katlego Mogale.

It’s a continuation of the existing investigation… Katlego Mogale, spokesperson - Saps

A forensic investigation is very time consuming… ensuring it comes before the court without withdrawals… Katlego Mogale, spokesperson - Saps

Kiewit also asked Open Secrets Project researcher Michael Marchant for comment.

We definitely think so [Markus Jooste has a criminal case to answer for] … He likely faces criminal charges on a range of issues… Jooste may also face criminal charges linked to the insider trading he was fined for last week… Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Markus Jooste faces pressure from all sides… ongoing civil cases from investors who are suing him for their losses, amounting to hundreds of millions, in addition to the fine… Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

The Hawks need to be cautious in constructing a watertight case… capacity has been eroded… it’s encouraging to see them take on this type of case, because corporate fraud has been flying under the radar… Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Pensioners and other investors have lost billions of rands… It’s a welcome announcement. Hopefully, we’ll see more from law enforcement in the coming months. Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

Listen to the interview in the audio below.