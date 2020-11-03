Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label





Members of the homeless community in Cape Town are denying allegations they were responsible for causing the fire that ripped across parts of Table Mountain at the weekend.

Crews battled through the night on Saturday to contain the blaze which broke out near Rugby Road in Oranjezicht on Saturday afternoon.

Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins, told the Daily Maverick that it started as a “vagrant fire”.

But Anda Mazantsana from the Homeless Action Committee says the allegations are unfounded.

Anybody could have started the fire...it saddens us as the homeless community to be labelled as if we are hooligans. Anda Mazantsana, Chairperson - Homeless Action Committee

Anything wrong that happens within the city, homeless people are blamed... Anda Mazantsana, Chairperson - Homeless Action Committee

Speaking on the Midday Report, host Lester Kiewit says messages received to the station's WhatsApp line describe members of the homeless community as 'vermin'.

We are not seen as human beings... Anda Mazantsana, Chairperson - Homeless Action Committee

The people that usually label us are the people who have it all, the homeless people have nothing. Anda Mazantsana, Chairperson - Homeless Action Committee

