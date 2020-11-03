Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu
Seven people were shot dead in Gugulethu at a home in NY 78 on Monday.
Gunmen opened fire, killing three women and four men. Two other people were injured and taken to hospital.
Western Cape organised crime detectives, along with other crime scene experts, were on the scene piecing evidence together on Monday night.
While police say the motive of the mass shooting is not yet clear, community members suspect that the incident could be linked to extortion rackets operating in the area.
Vincent Domingo of the Gugulethu Development Forum says residents are living in fear because of organised crime and violence in the area.
He says township communities are under siege by gangs are who are running areas such as Gugulethu and Nyanga.
Domingo says residents have lost faith in law enforcment agencies and do not feel protected by the government.
It has been very clear for the past month now that our communities have been under siege, particularly in Gugulethu, by gangs that are operating as if they are the government of the day.Vincent Domingo, General Secretary - Gugulethu Development Forum
When one party gets hit, then the other retaliates. It's a turf of terrible violence... People are not safe, breadwinners fear going to work.Vincent Domingo, General Secretary - Gugulethu Development Forum
The shooting in Gugulethu comes several weeks after six people were shot dead in Site C, Khayelitsha, in what is believed to be a gang feud over alleged protection rackets. `
The Western Cape Community Policing Forum has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take action against organised crime syndicates in the province.
RELATED: Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
We are demanding that the police do what they must in terms of their mandate to serve and protect Souh African citizensFrancina Lukas, Chairperson - Western Cape Community Policing Forum
At the same time, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith has issued a statement calling for an urgent intervention from SAPS and the criminal justice system to combat extortion and racketeering.
Listen to Vincent Domingo on The Midday Report:
Listen to Francina Lukas on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman
The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager!Read More
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label
Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings.Read More
WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
The WCED says it wasn't consulted or informed about the national department's move to offer special isolation exam venues.Read More
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?
Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.Read More
Still not ready to head back to gym? Here are your options...
Virgin Active wants to hear from its members who are not yet comfortable returning to the brick and mortar gyms.Read More
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence
"Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one."Read More
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana NgataneRead More
Minibus taxis not to blame for most car accidents, passenger cars are - report
Accident Specialist Craig Proctor-Parker has released a report based on his analysis of 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016.Read More
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed
SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds.Read More