Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu





Seven people were shot dead in Gugulethu at a home in NY 78 on Monday.

Gunmen opened fire, killing three women and four men. Two other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Western Cape organised crime detectives, along with other crime scene experts, were on the scene piecing evidence together on Monday night.

While police say the motive of the mass shooting is not yet clear, community members suspect that the incident could be linked to extortion rackets operating in the area.

Vincent Domingo of the Gugulethu Development Forum says residents are living in fear because of organised crime and violence in the area.

He says township communities are under siege by gangs are who are running areas such as Gugulethu and Nyanga.

Domingo says residents have lost faith in law enforcment agencies and do not feel protected by the government.

It has been very clear for the past month now that our communities have been under siege, particularly in Gugulethu, by gangs that are operating as if they are the government of the day. Vincent Domingo, General Secretary - Gugulethu Development Forum

When one party gets hit, then the other retaliates. It's a turf of terrible violence... People are not safe, breadwinners fear going to work. Vincent Domingo, General Secretary - Gugulethu Development Forum

The shooting in Gugulethu comes several weeks after six people were shot dead in Site C, Khayelitsha, in what is believed to be a gang feud over alleged protection rackets. `

The Western Cape Community Policing Forum has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take action against organised crime syndicates in the province.

RELATED: Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'

We are demanding that the police do what they must in terms of their mandate to serve and protect Souh African citizens Francina Lukas, Chairperson - Western Cape Community Policing Forum

At the same time, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith has issued a statement calling for an urgent intervention from SAPS and the criminal justice system to combat extortion and racketeering.

Listen to Vincent Domingo on The Midday Report:

Listen to Francina Lukas on The Midday Report: