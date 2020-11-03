Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California
About 15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga to ease symptoms associated with old age, according to researchers from the University of California.
They published the results of their study in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
Highlights of the research:
-
Half of the respondents who reported using dagga do so “daily” or “weekly”.
-
78% of respondents describe their use as “medicinal”, primarily to “mitigate pain”, “improve sleep”, or to “reduce anxiety”.
-
About 60% of respondents consumed dagga for the first time after the age of 60.
Seniors who report using dagga cite adverse side effects of prescription drugs and the perceived relative safety of dagga as a reason for using it.
This research squares with a recent study by researchers from the University of Massachusetts Medical School.
“Most older adults in the sample initiated cannabis use after the age of 60 years and used it primarily for medical purposes to treat pain, sleep disturbance, anxiety, and/or depression,” write the authors of the study.
“Cannabis use by older adults is likely to increase due to medical need, favourable legalisation, and attitudes.”
Click here to read an abstract of the study entitled “Cannabis: An emerging treatment for common symptoms in older adults.”
