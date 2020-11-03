Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman





If you're a white woman who always finds yourself demanding to speak to the manager, or talking loudly about how you have a black friend, there's every chance you could be edging dangerously close to 'Karen' territory.

The term 'Karen' is now widely accepted as being a pejorative term for a certain type of white woman - someone who is entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is appropriate or necessary.

Karen always wants to 'speak to the manager' and spends her days carrying out racist micro-aggressions, like asking to touch black people's hair.

In their new book, The Karen Book of Rules, Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes delve deeper into the psyche of the all-too-familiar and demanding white woman called ‘Karen’.

They caught up with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

On Black Twitter the term 'Karen' quickly became a shorthand for this particular type of woman... Karin Schimke, Author- The Karen Book of Rules

A lot of white women quite often have very good intentions, but they speak over people, or at them instead of against what is wrong. Karin Schimke, Author- The Karen Book of Rules

What we're trying to say is there are ways of being a Karen in the world and using the power that they [white women] have. Karen Jeynes, Author- The Karen Book of Rules

We can use our power to challenge injustices without actually taking up somebody else's space Karen Jeynes, Author- The Karen Book of Rules

So how has the book been received by the Karen contingent?

My 17-year-old daughter read the book to my 80-year-old mother and my mother said 'if this book makes you angry that's exactly what you have to think about.' Karen Jeynes, Author- The Karen Book of Rules

