Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!





The food business has taken a huge knock during various stages of lockdown around the world.

Now Burger King in the UK has urged consumers to support their local fast food chains, even if it means ordering from competitors like McDonalds and KFC.

"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment."

The tweet ends with this tongue-in-cheek rejoinder: "Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."

The message went viral, with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Some though, felt smaller local businesses should also have received a boost from Burger King.

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice awards Burger King his "hero" rating for the week.

It's a very clever example of - at one level - being a really sensible response to the health environment but on another level it just completely increases the competitive equity of Burger King versus McDonalds. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It carries the headline instructing you to order from McDonalds... Perhaps you might recall the wonderful campaigns that Burger King ran before which were exploiting the competitive weakness of McDonalds as they saw them... created a hybrid product called the McWhopper... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

