Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec is South Africa's largest bank based on number of clients.
It's now announced its launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans.
With interest rates at a historic low, first-time buyers are being encouraged to take the plunge.
Capitec's move is in response to client demand says its Executive of Marketing and Communications, Francois Viviers.
"We’ve continually received requests from both clients and the public asking us to challenge the norms of home loans as we have done with banking."
RELATED: It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
Viviers promises the user-friendly online application will take less than five minutes to complete.
Bruce Whitfield chats to the bank's CEO, Gerrie Fourie.
In the past we actually sold it as SA Home Loans... We've now branded it Capitec... It's a Capitec product but it's supported by SA Home Loans.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
We also looked at all the processes and everything that goes with that to make certain that it's in line with our philosophy of simplicity, and transparent...Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
It's not Capitec's first partnership notes Fourie.
"We believe in partners where it makes sense."
We're very good at selling and distribution and they're good at their game, so we believe then we create something unique for our clients.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
If you look at pricing... it will be 6% for very good clients... There's prime minus one...Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
You will be evaluated on your credit risk and you will then get an appropriate interest rate.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
In the last couple of years we've actually moved away from that traditional one-to-six month market...Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
Listen to the interview below for more info:
This article first appeared on 702 : Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
More from Business
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges
Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges.Read More
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone
The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis).Read More
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply
The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana NgataneRead More
More from Local
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman
The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager!Read More
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu
The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicates operating on the Cape Flats.Read More
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label
Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings.Read More
WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
The WCED says it wasn't consulted or informed about the national department's move to offer special isolation exam venues.Read More
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?
Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.Read More
Still not ready to head back to gym? Here are your options...
Virgin Active wants to hear from its members who are not yet comfortable returning to the brick and mortar gyms.Read More
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence
"Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one."Read More
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana NgataneRead More
Minibus taxis not to blame for most car accidents, passenger cars are - report
Accident Specialist Craig Proctor-Parker has released a report based on his analysis of 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016.Read More
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed
SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds.Read More