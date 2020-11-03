US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions of voters in the US finally headed to the polls on Tuesday.
They'll add their voice to the approximately 100 million early voters that have already cast their ballots.
The outcome of the election will have a far-reaching impact on America and the rest of the world.
Opinion polls notwithstanding, is the race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden still too close to call?
And is there likely to be a repeat of the electoral college upset of Hillary Clinton in 2016?
The Money Show gets input from Julia Chatterley, CNN International anchor and correspondent.
When we look at the US election we have to remember this is not just millions of people going to cast their vote and whoever gets the most votes wins. It comes down to key battleground states and Florida is of course crucial to that, but across most of these states the polls at this moment are so tight.Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
I think you're a very brave person if you call it one way or the other now, Biden or Donald Trump.Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
It's all about the race for 270 electoral college votes. That's why it comes down to these critical states like Florida, like Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia...Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
The game changer this time around, particularly in the face of Covid, is that almost 100 million people voted early, she says.
You've got the complication of dealing with people that vote on the day... the mail-in vote counting. We don't know this time around how quickly we're going to get a sense of who's won and over what time horizon...Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
