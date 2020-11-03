US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA





Whatever happens in the US influences whatever happens everywhere else in the world. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The world is on tenterhooks as Americans go to the polls.

A contestation of the result of the US presidential election will delay news that will have a broad impact across the globe.

Polls have been giving Democratic challenger Joe Biden the edge over Republican incumbent Donald Trump, but the country's electoral college system could cause an upset.

US and South African flags. Image: 123rf

There's a lot riding on the US election, including for us in South Africa.

How the new administration's policies will affect global trade and markets is just one aspect.

On The Money Show, Investec's Greg Cline (Head of Corporate Accounts) highlights the key areas of influence.

First there's going to be a Biden administration's handling of the corona pandemic and what that would mean for the economy and the potential lockdowns that Trump himself has been promising people if they vote for his opponent. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

If you look back at rand volatility there's always been a suggestion that it's been a consequence of the US-China trade wars. We've seen up to $250 billion in tariffs that have been imposed on China by the Trump administration... Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

What would a Biden administration mean for global trade stability?

Certainly, trade hasn't been a centre piece of his economic policies, but there has been the promise of a further spending of up to $7 trillion within the next decade to try and stabilise that ship. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

Cline looks particularly at the meaning of a change in the US administration for South Africa.

Going forward he notes, it's going to be important for us to be able to trade on a mutually beneficial basis with Washington.

We import over R1 trillion's worth of goods a year into South Africa. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

The strength of our currency is critical to what actually trickles down into the consumer's pockets, so in terms of disposable income our ability to secure those goods at a cheaper makes a world of difference... Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

We need to be able to export and create a bit of a trading surplus and get the economy going. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

There are a number of factors that talk to a stable environment and what would attract foreign investment, but certainly, having a stable US trading relationship is key to us going forward. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

A Trump administration would deliver more of its aim to disrupt trading relations to the benefit of the US says Cline.

I think there's a perception that there's been an insufficient multilateralism that's been applied to a number of the relationships between the US and its partners. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

Within South Africa a Biden administration is certainly perceived to be more friendly... Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

The determining factor here is going to be the global pandemic and the handling thereof... There's a lot of goodwill that will be generated through an administration that's willing to act and save lives... I think the American people are going to be voting with their conscience to try and save lives. Greg Cline, Head of Corporate Accounts - Investec

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on 702 : US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA