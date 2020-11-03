[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA
Pinned to the top of Donald Trump's Twitter feed is a video compilation of his public dance moments along to his old favourite, YMCA (Village People).
Some might call his moves jaunty, others might say they're just plain awkward.
During the campaign period the Village People’s Victor Willis asked Trump to stop using the band’s music at his rallies.
Take a look at the video:
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
