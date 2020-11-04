Wynberg Girls' pupil with the voice of an angel needs help staying in school





Bernadetta Kabou-Block is a grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High and comes from Vrygrond where shares a small space with 7 others at home.

She would like to finish off her matric year at the school but needs to come up with the funds to cover the hostel fees.

in Grade 4, she won a Wynberg Girls’ Junior School scholarship and has been a student at the Wynberg schools ever since. Now she needs help with hostel fees to enable her to help create an environment more conducive to completing her studies.

The hostel and school are not affiliated so she has had to raise her own funds for accommodation.

She has created a backabuddy page to reach that goal, 'A journey with Bernie.'

She talks to Refilwe Moloto about her hopes and dreams.

She is a talented singer, dancer and actor.

I've always been into singing, but school definitely gave me the opportunity to expand my horizons. Bernadetta Kabou-Block, Grade 11 learner - Wynberg Girls High

She started singing in Grade 6 at Wynberg Girls Junior School.

I started singing in vocal ensembles and choirs and I've never looked back. Bernadetta Kabou-Block, Grade 11 learner - Wynberg Girls High School

Bernie's gran lot her job due to Covid-19 and is moving back home to Kimberly.

It might not be o good to start my matric year in a different province and in a different language. Bernadetta Kabou-Block, Grade 11 learner - Wynberg Girls High School

Her backabuddy crowdfunding campaign to raise the R63,000 she needs for hostel fees has already raised over R47,000.

Please help Bernadetta reach her goal.

Listen to the interview with Bernadetta below:

Watch this beautiful video of the amazing Wynberg girls below: