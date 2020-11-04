Deon Wiggett completes exposé of Willem Breytenbach who raped him as a boy





Listen to Hudson's interview of Deon Wiggett on Thursday (5 November 2020) from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Tune in on 567 AM or DStv channel 885 or listen online.

In November 2019, Deon Wiggett captivated South Africa with a dramatic weekly podcast as he hunted down famed media personality Willem Breytenbach, who raped him as a schoolboy.

Now, he completes his exposé of Breytenbach in his new book, “My Only Story: The hunt for a serial paedophile”.

His podcast with News24 details his desire to see the man who changed his life forever brought to justice.

It’s more than a story of what Deon suffered at the hands of an abuser. It’s also a story of countless young men and the people who allowed it to happen by looking the other way. Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

It’s an utterly compelling read. It’s harrowing but full of important information. Parents, I really think you need to read this book. Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Description on Penguin Random House South Africa:

Deon’s mission to expose his abuser takes him from Breytenbach’s high-school years at an agricultural school in South Africa’s hinterland to the famous Grey College in Bloemfontein and the media titan Naspers.

But his quest reveals so much more.

As he traces systemic failures through schools great and small, he uncovers a culture of complicity that poses a clear and present danger to the country’s children.

While investigating men who prey on boys and girls, Deon devises a model that anyone can use to identify paedophiles in their midst.

In his own words: “It’s pleasant to pretend that men don’t rape children, but once you accept that they do, it becomes surprisingly easy to recognise their trickery. Once you match a universal pattern to a specific man’s profile, you can spot the deceit before it is too late.”

“My Only Story” is a riveting, thoughtful and often irreverent account of one man’s determination to overcome childhood trauma; to help others face their demons; and to extract some beauty from the boyhood he lost.