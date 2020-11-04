Deon Wiggett completes exposé of Willem Breytenbach who raped him as a boy
Listen to Hudson's interview of Deon Wiggett on Thursday (5 November 2020) from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Tune in on 567 AM or DStv channel 885 or listen online.
In November 2019, Deon Wiggett captivated South Africa with a dramatic weekly podcast as he hunted down famed media personality Willem Breytenbach, who raped him as a schoolboy.
Now, he completes his exposé of Breytenbach in his new book, “My Only Story: The hunt for a serial paedophile”.
Join Pippa Hudson on Thursday (5 November 2020) from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm when she will interview Wigget about his sensational book.
His podcast with News24 details his desire to see the man who changed his life forever brought to justice.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
It’s more than a story of what Deon suffered at the hands of an abuser. It’s also a story of countless young men and the people who allowed it to happen by looking the other way.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
It’s an utterly compelling read. It’s harrowing but full of important information. Parents, I really think you need to read this book.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Description on Penguin Random House South Africa:
In November 2019, Deon Wiggett’s sensational weekly podcasts held South Africa in thrall as he hunted down the paedophile who raped him as a schoolboy.
Now, in “My Only Story”, he completes his exposé of Willem Breytenbach, the once brilliant teacher and later media luminary who led a predatory life.
Deon’s mission to expose his abuser takes him from Breytenbach’s high-school years at an agricultural school in South Africa’s hinterland to the famous Grey College in Bloemfontein and the media titan Naspers.
But his quest reveals so much more.
As he traces systemic failures through schools great and small, he uncovers a culture of complicity that poses a clear and present danger to the country’s children.
While investigating men who prey on boys and girls, Deon devises a model that anyone can use to identify paedophiles in their midst.
In his own words: “It’s pleasant to pretend that men don’t rape children, but once you accept that they do, it becomes surprisingly easy to recognise their trickery. Once you match a universal pattern to a specific man’s profile, you can spot the deceit before it is too late.”
“My Only Story” is a riveting, thoughtful and often irreverent account of one man’s determination to overcome childhood trauma; to help others face their demons; and to extract some beauty from the boyhood he lost.
More from Local
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
Scared for their lives - victims of township extortion scared to speak out
Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says detectives are looking at extortion as a possible motive for Monday's shooting:Read More
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa
“"n a country like ours its criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice...Read More
[WATCH] Burst pipe causes major flooding and 'sinkhole' in Sea Point
St John's Road in Sea Point was left flooded on Tuesday after a massive underground pipe burst, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
Wynberg Girls' pupil with the voice of an angel needs help staying in school
Bernie Kabou-Block would like to finish her matric year at the school but needs to come up with funds to cover the hostel fees.Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman
The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager!Read More
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu
The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicates operating on the Cape Flats.Read More
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label
Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings.Read More
WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
The WCED says it wasn't consulted or informed about the national department's move to offer special isolation exam venues.Read More