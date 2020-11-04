[WATCH] Burst pipe causes major flooding and 'sinkhole' in Sea Point





The City's Water and Sanitation Department conducted repairs late into the night on Tuesday after water supply was disrupted in the area.

Atlantic seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell posted pictures on social media showing workers attending to the burst water main on St John’s Road between Main Road and Beach Road.

The department's spokesperson Farouk Robertson explains that the road surface caved in and the road was completely flooded.

Robertson says the City is gradually introducing pressure management systems to reduce leaks and the occurrence of pipe bursts across the metro.

We had a pipe burst there in the middle of St John's Road. Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson - Water and Sanitation Department (City of Cape Town)

As a result of the pipe burst, that hole formed in the road itself. Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson - Water and Sanitation Department (City of Cape Town)

Our infrastructure is below ground, so automatically, if a pipe burst underground, that is the type of scenario that you are going to be finding/ Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson - Water and Sanitation Department (City of Cape Town)

Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: