Scared for their lives - victims of township extortion scared to speak out
Claims are circulating following the shooting of seven people in Gugulethu on Monday that the deadly attack was the work of a local extortion syndicate.
Community members have been reporting that they have been threatened by criminals who are no longer just targetting business owners.
Earlier this week the head of the Khayelitsha Development Forum told Cape Talk how individual households are now being targetted.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Wednesday, Western Cape Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that organised crime detectives are looking at extortion as a possible motive for Monday's shooting:
RELATED: Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Due to the complexity of the protection money/extortion phenomenon, they are not ruling out that it could be linked to other crimes.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - Saps Western Cape
RELATED: Khayelitsha graduate takes his psychology practice to the people
She says there is a common thread among the claims of extortion.
You hear about these incidents through a third party, the primary victims are not coming forward.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - Saps Western Cape
People are not coming forward because they're scared, they fear for their lives.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - Saps Western Cape
Potelwa says Saps set up a hotline so that people could report such crimes anonymously.
The hotline has been operational for two weeks. The number is 021 466 0011.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - Saps Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below:
