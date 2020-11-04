Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa





South Africa’s respected former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, is the convenor of the Second Annual Social Justice Summit.

Madonsela is organising the even in her capacity as the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at the Law Faculty of Stellenbosch University.

Last year at the inaugural Social Justice Summit the “Musa Plan for Social Justice” was formally adopted.

The Plan is loosely based on the Marshall Plan, which helped rebuild Europe after the Second World War.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The Musa Plan aims to:

Empower policymakers with data analytics.

Foster social accountability and social cohesion through legal, human rights and democracy awareness and empowerment initiatives.

Mobilise societal, corporate and international support and resources towards the accelerated reduction of poverty and inequality.

Encourage leadership so as to contribute to a capable state.

This year it’ll launch a crowdfunding initiative called the M-Fund.

The M-Fund aims to advance equality and the elimination of poverty.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Professor Madonsela.

I’ve been hiding quietly in Stellenbosch, doing research on social justice and creating a movement around it. Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University

In a country like ours its criminal that we have hungry people… Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University

The complainant is disrupted, not the alleged offender… When people come with complaints… it’s almost punishing complainants! What’s wrong with suspension, with pay, until the matter is cleared up? … Keeping the accused person in the system undermines the ability of people to cooperate. Suspending then makes it easier for others to say something… Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University

The idea is to intervene decisively… Sign up… come and register your project… Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.