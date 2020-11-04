Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa
South Africa’s respected former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, is the convenor of the Second Annual Social Justice Summit.
Madonsela is organising the even in her capacity as the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at the Law Faculty of Stellenbosch University.
Last year at the inaugural Social Justice Summit the “Musa Plan for Social Justice” was formally adopted.
The Plan is loosely based on the Marshall Plan, which helped rebuild Europe after the Second World War.
The Musa Plan aims to:
-
Empower policymakers with data analytics.
-
Foster social accountability and social cohesion through legal, human rights and democracy awareness and empowerment initiatives.
-
Mobilise societal, corporate and international support and resources towards the accelerated reduction of poverty and inequality.
-
Encourage leadership so as to contribute to a capable state.
This year it’ll launch a crowdfunding initiative called the M-Fund.
The M-Fund aims to advance equality and the elimination of poverty.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Professor Madonsela.
I’ve been hiding quietly in Stellenbosch, doing research on social justice and creating a movement around it.Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University
In a country like ours its criminal that we have hungry people…Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University
The complainant is disrupted, not the alleged offender… When people come with complaints… it’s almost punishing complainants! What’s wrong with suspension, with pay, until the matter is cleared up? … Keeping the accused person in the system undermines the ability of people to cooperate. Suspending then makes it easier for others to say something…Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University
The idea is to intervene decisively… Sign up… come and register your project…Thuli Madonsela, Stellenbosch University
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
Scared for their lives - victims of township extortion scared to speak out
Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says detectives are looking at extortion as a possible motive for Monday's shooting:Read More
[WATCH] Burst pipe causes major flooding and 'sinkhole' in Sea Point
St John's Road in Sea Point was left flooded on Tuesday after a massive underground pipe burst, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
Deon Wiggett completes exposé of Willem Breytenbach who raped him as a boy
Pippa Hudson will interview Deon Wiggett on Thursday about his new book, "My Only Story: The hunt for a serial paedophile".Read More
Wynberg Girls' pupil with the voice of an angel needs help staying in school
Bernie Kabou-Block would like to finish her matric year at the school but needs to come up with funds to cover the hostel fees.Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman
The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager!Read More
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu
The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicates operating on the Cape Flats.Read More
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label
Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings.Read More
WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
The WCED says it wasn't consulted or informed about the national department's move to offer special isolation exam venues.Read More
More from Opinion
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges
Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges.Read More
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone
The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis).Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?
The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More