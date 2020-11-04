'Extortionists emboldened by lack of action from City of Cape Town and SAPS'





Mamputa says authorities need to take urgent action to combat extortion rings in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu if they want to avoid acts of vigilantism.

Mamputa fears that police inaction will lead community members to take the law into their own hands.

He says extortionists are operating with impunity, demanding protection money from schools, small businesses, creches, and even council buildings.

According to Mamputa, different extortion groups are fighting for control of territory in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.

These guys have been emboldened by the lack of action from the City and from SAPS. Geoff Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and a social activist

We have reached a level where they are getting organised now... They have more resources in terms of money and arms. Geoff Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and a social activist

Each group works in a certain area, now turf wars have started developing in the past few months. Geoff Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and a social activist

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith has called for an urgent intervention from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Police Ministry.

Smith says extortion and racketeering have spread beyond organised syndicated operating in the city centre.

He says Police Minister Bheki Cele has not delivered on his promise to create a specialised task team or steering committee to deal with the matter.

Smith says SAPS investigative resources are needed to probe "street-level thugs" who are demanding protection money in township communities.

In Khayelitsha, this has a particular life where groups of youngsters are terrorising all manner of businesses. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

If you rent out three backrooms or flatlets in your yard, they demand a portion of your rent. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

They demand protection money from creches, ECDs and even council facilities. Vehicles are hijacked and impounded and you have to pay a ransom to get a vehicle back. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

