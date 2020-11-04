



South Africa’s public rail infrastructure has been stripped to the bone during the lockdown, particularly in Cape Town.

Services are limited and longsuffering commuter are used to being stranded.

Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?

Not on my watch, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalulu told Parliament at a debate on the state of the commuter rail system.

We are not advocating for privatisation. We must not be second-guessed on this matter. Fikile Mbalulu, Minister of Transport

Lester Kiewit interviewed Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind.

The group runs a campaign to identify corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), to some success.

Kiewit asked her about the snail-paced progress to rebuild the rail network and for comment on calls for metros to take over the operation of Metrorail.

Commuters are still stranded, and there’s no hope of the central line coming back any time soon… Zuki Vuki, Unite Behind

We’ve written to Prasa to follow up on what the Minister said… that there’s going to be alternative transport for central line commuters… We haven’t had any response… Zuki Vuki, Unite Behind

We all know what happens when services are privatised. It affects jobs and fare prices… Zuki Vuki, Unite Behind

We need to seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail… it’s worth discussing… Zuki Vuki, Unite Behind

