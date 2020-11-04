Are you a creative hit hard by Covid-19? Apply for a slice of a R22m relief fund
Creatives are being encouraged to apply for a slice of an R22 million rand relief funding pie as government announces it's making a once-off grant available to those negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
For months those in the cultural and creative industries have bemoaned the lack of support being offered to them in light of the effects of the national lockdown.
Now, the Department of Small Business Development is teaming up with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, offering support to individuals (up to R15,000) and small enterprises (up to R30,000).
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, Gustaf Vermeulen from the Cape Town Creative Academy says any help being offered is welcomed:
It's never too late.Gustaf Vermeulen, Spokesperson - Cape Town Creative Academy
These funds might be coming at exactly the right time...Gustaf Vermeulen, Spokesperson - Cape Town Creative Academy
The fund is designed to provide relief to individuals and small businesses in the craft, design, visual arts and audio-visual sectors.
I think we often forget how many people rely on the more informal trade of goods.Gustaf Vermeulen, Spokesperson - Cape Town Creative Academy
Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit by clicking below:
