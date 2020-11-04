Booming craft gin industry a South African success story





The local craft gin industry is in rude health, according to the organisers of the SA Craft Gin Awards.

In its second year, the SA Craft Gin Awards is the largest gin competition in the country.

Convener Eamon McLoughlin says the industry continues to boom with no signs of slowing down.

He says local distillers have shown an impressive level of creativity and craftsmanship while also boosting employment in the country.

Consumers have also proven that gin is more than a passing fad. McLoughlin tells CapeTalk that women have especially taken to the growing category.

We do get a spike in gin consumption during the summer. Eamon McLoughlin, Convener - SA Craft Gin Awards

The craft gin industry in South Africa continues to grow... There are a lot of new entrants into the market. Eamon McLoughlin, Convener - SA Craft Gin Awards

A lot of new entrants are coming in, they're making their mark as local gins that you can find up the West Coast of the Western Cape, in Durban and in Johannesburg. Eamon McLoughlin, Convener - SA Craft Gin Awards

You've got national brands that would be well known, like Inverroche, and then you've got little regional brands that have a loyalty and following of their own in particular areas of South Africa. Eamon McLoughlin, Convener - SA Craft Gin Awards

The growth continues and nobody knows where it's going to stop. Eamon McLoughlin, Convener - SA Craft Gin Awards

