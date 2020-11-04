Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?





Every week, Pippa Hudson asks motoring journalist Ciro de Siena to answer listeners’ car questions.

This week, a question about the Datsun Go, one of the most-affordable cars in South Africa.

Question

Would you recommend the Datsun Go as a first car for my college going daughter?

Many people tell me not to buy a Datsun, as it’s supposedly an unsafe car.

I’ve heard that Datsun cannot sell the car in developed markets such as Europe due to its poor safety record.

Is this true?

And, if true, why is such an unsafe car allowed on South African roads?

And why is it so expensive (R170 000)?

Answer

The Datsun Go when it first came out was entirely built for the Indian market. Because our safety regulations are so far behind current trends, it was legal to sell them here. The first ones didn’t have airbags! It got zero stars in crash testing – one of the first cars ever to get zero! Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Datsun has significantly improved the car… it’s not any worse than the Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV or Suzuki Celerio… It has two airbags… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

In Europe you can’t sell a car without electronic stability control software. You’ll be surprised how many cars in South Africa don’t have it… The Datsun Go is not alone in not having it… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

I’m unconvinced about the safety of any of the cars in that segment… I would go used… and get a car with a five-star rating… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to De Siena's answer in the audio below [skip to 16:15]