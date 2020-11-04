Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni has appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture via Zoom.
Myeni chose not to appear in person, claiming she had been exposed to Covid-19 while at home.
Journalist Karyn Maughan spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the appearance before the commission which she says was plagued with technical difficulties:
At one stage it was the computer that didn't have a chord, then it was the phone, there was an issue in terms of data connectivity.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day and Financial Mail
Maughan describes the hearing as descending into 'craziness' as Myeni invoked her right to silence:
She has refused to answer questions about her CV, her understanding of the Public Finance Management Act...very, very basic questions that she doesn't want to answer to...Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day and Financial Mail
Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr sought to clarify whether Myeni would persist in her position of invoking her constitutional right to silence.
She [Kate Hofmeyer] said the right to silence is reserved for people who are actually accused in a trial context...Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day and Financial Mail
The kind of privilege she was claiming did not, in fact, necessarily exist.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day and Financial Mail
Listen to the full conversation below:
