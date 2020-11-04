Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: Child immunisation drive
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 05:10
The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How has lockdown changed our fashion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anja Joubert
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Changing purchase behaviours in a post-Covid world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 07:20
Living in fear: my life in Khayelitsha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
US election results and impact on SA markets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Cilliers - Director and currency risk strategist at TreasuryONE
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filitova
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
Are you a creative hit hard by Covid-19? Apply for a slice of a R22m relief fund The DSBD is teaming up with the DSAC to offer support to individuals (up to R15,000) and small enterprises (up to R30,000). 4 November 2020 2:06 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
View all Politics
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, w... 4 November 2020 3:36 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa “In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Banking ombudsman
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Banking ombud
banking app
internet banking fraud
stolen phone
password security

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

A woman had her cellphone stolen in the Sandton area and then discovered that her bank accounts had been cleared via her banking app - despite blocking her SIM card with her network service provider.

The one thing to take out from all of this: If your phone is stolen or missing, the first call you must make is to your bank, if you have a banking app on your phone.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

RELATED: 12 security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks

Joburg resident Cara Anderson had her phone stolen from her at store at Fourways Mall in August this year.

Within 30 minutes of the theft, she contacted Vodacom asking them to blacklist the phone and block the SIM.

She says the consultant confirmed that there was “no access to her device”.

However, two hours later her bank account was raided with the use of one-time pins (OTPs) sent to the phone which had supposedly been blocked.

Thieves helped themselves to over R200 000 in a series of transactions between 5pm and 7am the next day.

RELATED: 'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

Because she thought she had disabled the SIM card with Vodacom, Anderson says she did not see the need to block her bank account at the time.

She says her phone had multiple security passwords and a facial recognition unlocking mechanism.

Despite this, all her money was stolen and she was left with R42 in her account.

Bank refuses to pay up or show proof

Anderson has lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman for Banking Services, which is currently investigating the matter.

The bank has refused to reimburse her because it claims that the criminals must have had access to her banking passwords stored on her device.

Anderson has denied this.

At no point have I ever stored any passwords for the banking app on my device.

Cara Anderson

RELATED: Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime

The bank involved will only be named once the Ombud has made a ruling in the investigation.

Anderson also claims that the bank's fraud department did not contact her or flag any unusual activity on her account, despite several large transactions, one of which was R130,000.

She adds that the bank has not provided her with any evidence of the transactions or proof of the claim that her passwords were not secured.

Vodacom 'SIM blocking' protocol questioned

Anderson says that three different consultants from Vodacom acknowledged via phone calls that a "hard lock" should have been implemented on her device.

However, once they realised that she had R200,000 stolen, they apparently changed their tune and said their Standard Operating Procedure was a "soft lock", which only prevents outgoing calls.

The phone was off. I phoned Vodacom immediately and they blocked the SIM. When it's blocked then fraudsters can't get into your device, they might as well throw it away, that was our discussion.

Cara Anderson

The consultant on the phone said there is no access to my device... So I actually relaxed, it was only the following day when I realised my bank accounts had been cleared out.

Cara Anderson

Nobody ever declared that there was a soft lock in place and that they only protect themselves in terms of outgoing calls so that nobody racks up the phone bill which will have to cover.

Cara Anderson

They don't tell you that they do not block incoming calls. So the fraudsters hacked my phone, they passed facial recognition, passed my password, managed to hack pass the banking app - which the bank still denies.

Cara Anderson

Listen to the discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:

Every Wednesday, on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.


4 November 2020 5:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Banking ombudsman
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Banking ombud
banking app
internet banking fraud
stolen phone
password security

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime

29 July 2020 6:44 PM

Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns

8 July 2020 6:04 PM

Hand sanitiser has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-on-cell-phone-pexels-freejpeg

'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?

27 May 2020 7:58 PM

The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191118bankingjpg

The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look

13 May 2020 8:00 PM

The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars-For Sale-Automotive-Industry-Dealership-Vehicles-service-wheels-123rf

Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet

13 May 2020 5:17 PM

Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Deon Wiggett completes exposé of the man he accuses of raping him as a boy

Local

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Business World

Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kanye West receives some 60,000 votes, hints at 2024 White House bid

4 November 2020 8:42 PM

Difficult day for Zondo as Myeni refuses to respond to key questions

4 November 2020 7:24 PM

UNHCR condemns growing xenophobic attacks in KZN

4 November 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA