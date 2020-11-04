Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: Child immunisation drive
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 05:10
The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How has lockdown changed our fashion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anja Joubert
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Changing purchase behaviours in a post-Covid world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 07:20
Living in fear: my life in Khayelitsha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
US election results and impact on SA markets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Cilliers - Director and currency risk strategist at TreasuryONE
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filitova
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
Are you a creative hit hard by Covid-19? Apply for a slice of a R22m relief fund The DSBD is teaming up with the DSAC to offer support to individuals (up to R15,000) and small enterprises (up to R30,000). 4 November 2020 2:06 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
View all Politics
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, w... 4 November 2020 3:36 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa “In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

4 November 2020 6:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Joe Biden
SAIIA
South African Institute of International Affairs
US election
2020 US elections
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump
Itumeleng Mahabane
Elizabeth Sidiropoulos
American democracy

The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.

Tensions are building in the US as the winner of the presidential election remains unclear after Tuesday's vote.

The outcome hangs on the vote count in a number of "battleground" states.

Despite this reality, Republican incumbent Donald Trump earlier declared victory and demanded that counting be stopped.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden's campaign has called Trump's statements "outrageous".

RELATED: US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

The huge number of outstanding postal votes could also be pivotal in deciding the outcome.

2020 US election, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden. Image: 123rf

Bruce Whitfield interviews Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive of the South African Institute of International Affairs (Saiia).

Some of the key swing states that are still in play... are part of those mail-in ballot challenges.

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

The federal judge a couple of days ago made it very clear that the postal service needed to get its act together and trace the 300,000-odd postal ballots that hadn't actually been scanned yet...

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

It's a big concern probably particularly for the Democrats because many of their supporters actually voted ahead of the election and not on the election day as the Republicans have.

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

Sidiropoulos says Trump certainly "did his bit" to remove resources from the US postal service.

While postal votes are nothing new, the logistical challenge at the moment is because of the significant number this time around.

Between them and early votes it's over 102 million which is nearly 75% of the total votes cast in 2016!

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

I am sure over the course of the next couple of days there will be a number of challenges which will go to court.

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

What is clear to date is that Biden still has the popular vote by a margin of I think 2.5 million... If Biden loses It would be the third time in this century where the results of the election have gone against the popular vote...

Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

Whitfield also speaks to Itumeleng Mahabane, former journalist and a partner at the Brunswick Group.

Is American democracy in trouble?

What you've seen is probably one of the best responses to democracy that you've seen ever seen anywhere... a huge turnout... people chose the ballot to take each other on...

Itumeleng Mahabane, Partner - Brunswick Group

At the same time it means that almost half of the country chose somebody whose approach... such as lying and undermining every fabric that the institution of democracy's built on... and America is happy to destroy it...

Itumeleng Mahabane, Partner - Brunswick Group

You have to ask: what do the people who vote for him (Trump), what kind of society do they think they will live in?

Itumeleng Mahabane, Partner - Brunswick Group

Listen to the enlightening discussions in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory


4 November 2020 6:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Joe Biden
SAIIA
South African Institute of International Affairs
US election
2020 US elections
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump
Itumeleng Mahabane
Elizabeth Sidiropoulos
American democracy

More from Business

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ant Group logo 2020

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-banking-app-digital-internet-chat-typing-123rf

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

summer-cocktail-lemon-rosemary-ice-cubes-glass-drink-booze-gin-an-tonice-123rf

Booming craft gin industry a South African success story

4 November 2020 3:36 PM

Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Datsun-go-car-dealership

Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?

4 November 2020 3:34 PM

It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-on-metrorail-trainjpg

Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?

4 November 2020 1:31 PM

"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name

3 November 2020 8:50 PM

Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-ymcapng

[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA

3 November 2020 9:28 PM

On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-electionjpg

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

3 November 2020 6:43 PM

Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California

3 November 2020 2:41 PM

15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

biden-trump-combojpg

How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?

3 November 2020 10:33 AM

Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toilet paper panic buying 123rf

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

3 November 2020 10:11 AM

The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American US USA flag 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness

'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'

2 November 2020 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man with moustache Movember 123rf

Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again

1 November 2020 10:23 AM

Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Deon Wiggett completes exposé of the man he accuses of raping him as a boy

Local

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Business World

Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kanye West receives some 60,000 votes, hints at 2024 White House bid

4 November 2020 8:42 PM

Difficult day for Zondo as Myeni refuses to respond to key questions

4 November 2020 7:24 PM

UNHCR condemns growing xenophobic attacks in KZN

4 November 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA