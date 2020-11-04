'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
There were nearly 10,000 more residential property transactions in September this year than last year.
"Everybody is talking up property at the moment!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
While it must be said that interest rates are at a record low, is this rebound not counter-intuitive under the circumstances of 2020?
RELATED: Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Whitfield gets some answers from Samuel Seeff, chairperson of Seeff Properties.
It's not what was expected coming into lockdown and Covid, but with the significant interest rate drops the market has really taken off.Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties
Seeff talks of "a tale of two markets".
There's a big demand coming in at specific market points... It's the R3 million and below where all the activity is taking place... and then we have a quieter period above R3 million and then the R10 million and plus has become quite slow right around the country.Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties
What we're seeing in that market [R10 million plus] is a question of sentiment and the sentiment at the moment is still nowhere near the level that we would like to see in terms of positivity.Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties
What people in that bracket are concerned about includes the impact of Covid, the stability of the rand and the future of South Africa.
It's a "wait and see" scenario.
At the lower end you'll find a balanced market which is unusual, he says.
You've got a good level of sellers coming on to the market and you've got good steady demand, that's what we call a balanced market. That's preventing prices from moving up too quickly.Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties
He notes this might change by the second quarter of 2021
Seeff expects another interest rate cut before it's increased.
I think the economy would benefit from it and that would further help stimulate the property market which I think is good for all!Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties
It fuels the positive sentiment... A great deal of these new mortgages are for first-time home buyers, and that age is decreasing... from 35 down to 34/33 years old...Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
More from Business
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history
At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story
Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.Read More
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?
It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
More from Local
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo CommissionRead More
Are you a creative hit hard by Covid-19? Apply for a slice of a R22m relief fund
The DSBD is teaming up with the DSAC to offer support to individuals (up to R15,000) and small enterprises (up to R30,000).Read More
'Extortionists emboldened by lack of action from City of Cape Town and SAPS'
An extortion racket turf war is brewing in Cape Town's biggest townships, says Gugulethu resident and social activist Geoff Mamputa.Read More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
Scared for their lives - victims of township extortion scared to speak out
Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says detectives are looking at extortion as a possible motive for Monday's shooting:Read More
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa
“In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice...Read More
[WATCH] Burst pipe causes major flooding and 'sinkhole' in Sea Point
St John's Road in Sea Point was left flooded on Tuesday after a massive underground pipe burst, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
Deon Wiggett completes exposé of the man he accuses of raping him as a boy
Pippa Hudson will interview Deon Wiggett on Thursday about his new book, "My Only Story: The hunt for a serial paedophile".Read More
Wynberg Girls' pupil with the voice of an angel needs help staying in school
Bernie Kabou-Block would like to finish her matric year at the school but needs to come up with funds to cover the hostel fees.Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story
Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.Read More
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?
It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
How do dogs know the way home? Homing instinct remains a 'delightful' mystery
There are many dogs who have made headlines for their homing instincts, but not all of them have it.Read More
Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California
15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety".Read More
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence
"Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one."Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing
Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as “insneezia”.Read More
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert
Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversify its funding model.Read More