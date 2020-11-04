'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'





There were nearly 10,000 more residential property transactions in September this year than last year.

"Everybody is talking up property at the moment!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

While it must be said that interest rates are at a record low, is this rebound not counter-intuitive under the circumstances of 2020?

Whitfield gets some answers from Samuel Seeff, chairperson of Seeff Properties.

It's not what was expected coming into lockdown and Covid, but with the significant interest rate drops the market has really taken off. Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

Seeff talks of "a tale of two markets".

There's a big demand coming in at specific market points... It's the R3 million and below where all the activity is taking place... and then we have a quieter period above R3 million and then the R10 million and plus has become quite slow right around the country. Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

What we're seeing in that market [R10 million plus] is a question of sentiment and the sentiment at the moment is still nowhere near the level that we would like to see in terms of positivity. Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

What people in that bracket are concerned about includes the impact of Covid, the stability of the rand and the future of South Africa.

It's a "wait and see" scenario.

At the lower end you'll find a balanced market which is unusual, he says.

You've got a good level of sellers coming on to the market and you've got good steady demand, that's what we call a balanced market. That's preventing prices from moving up too quickly. Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

He notes this might change by the second quarter of 2021

Seeff expects another interest rate cut before it's increased.

I think the economy would benefit from it and that would further help stimulate the property market which I think is good for all! Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

It fuels the positive sentiment... A great deal of these new mortgages are for first-time home buyers, and that age is decreasing... from 35 down to 34/33 years old... Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

