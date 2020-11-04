Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
"Ms Myeni, Do you know what fraud is?"
"Chairperson, may I not respond in case I incriminate myself."
That was part of the exchange between Dudu Myeni (former SAA chairperson) and evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.
Myeni's appearance via Zoom was plagued by a host of technical issues like problems with her laptop charger and cellphone signal.
"She might as well not have bothered!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield.
Has corruption become a national sport in South Africa?
Whitfield interviews Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics at CMS South Africa.
When it comes to issues of fraud and corruption those are issues and risks that all businesses face, and it's a problem that all jurisdictions globally are facing... the reason why we are seeing so much of it is because in the last couple of years there have been so many reports coming out...Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
It does create the perception that it's rampant and out of control...Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
Surely the quality of appointments in senior positions is vital?
It's important to be cognisant of your fiduciary duties when you take up these particular kinds of positions because it does come with a commensurate level of responsibility.Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
Corruption's become a national sport! If we had to go to the Olympics and we went with the 'shoot yourself in the foot' team we would win gold and if we took a corruption team to Olympics I think we'd get medals...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Can we pull ourselves back from the corruption brink?
Mohamed's answer is an unequivocal "yes".
The important point to bear in mind is that all organisations have a responsibility or a role to play to eradicate incidents of fraud and corruption.Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
The starting point is or organisations to robust anti-corruption compliance programmes says Mohamed, but Whitfield interrupts:
"That's nice in theory Zaakir - I mean we just need to start throwing bad guys in jail!"
I agree with you that we need to start doing things properly from a compliance point of view... but until we start seeing people actually going to jail for fraud and for corruption... this is a losing battle, surely.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Absolutely, and I think if we can compare it to a jurisdiction like the United States when it comes to the enforcement of the US Foreign Corrupt Practises Act... they are quite robust in the enforcement of that legislation and that certainly goes quite a long way...Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
