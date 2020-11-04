Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: Child immunisation drive
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 05:10
The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How has lockdown changed our fashion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anja Joubert
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Changing purchase behaviours in a post-Covid world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 07:20
Living in fear: my life in Khayelitsha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
US election results and impact on SA markets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Cilliers - Director and currency risk strategist at TreasuryONE
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filitova
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
Dudu Myeni
Corruption
Fraud
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commisson
Zaakir Mohamed
CMS South Africa

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

"Ms Myeni, Do you know what fraud is?"

"Chairperson, may I not respond in case I incriminate myself."

That was part of the exchange between Dudu Myeni (former SAA chairperson) and evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.

Myeni's appearance via Zoom was plagued by a host of technical issues like problems with her laptop charger and cellphone signal.

RELATED: Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence

"She might as well not have bothered!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield.

Has corruption become a national sport in South Africa?

Whitfield interviews Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics at CMS South Africa.

When it comes to issues of fraud and corruption those are issues and risks that all businesses face, and it's a problem that all jurisdictions globally are facing... the reason why we are seeing so much of it is because in the last couple of years there have been so many reports coming out...

Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa

It does create the perception that it's rampant and out of control...

Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa

Surely the quality of appointments in senior positions is vital?

It's important to be cognisant of your fiduciary duties when you take up these particular kinds of positions because it does come with a commensurate level of responsibility.

Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa

Corruption's become a national sport! If we had to go to the Olympics and we went with the 'shoot yourself in the foot' team we would win gold and if we took a corruption team to Olympics I think we'd get medals...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Can we pull ourselves back from the corruption brink?

Mohamed's answer is an unequivocal "yes".

The important point to bear in mind is that all organisations have a responsibility or a role to play to eradicate incidents of fraud and corruption.

Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa

The starting point is or organisations to robust anti-corruption compliance programmes says Mohamed, but Whitfield interrupts:

"That's nice in theory Zaakir - I mean we just need to start throwing bad guys in jail!"

I agree with you that we need to start doing things properly from a compliance point of view... but until we start seeing people actually going to jail for fraud and for corruption... this is a losing battle, surely.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Absolutely, and I think if we can compare it to a jurisdiction like the United States when it comes to the enforcement of the US Foreign Corrupt Practises Act... they are quite robust in the enforcement of that legislation and that certainly goes quite a long way...

Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'


