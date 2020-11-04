Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China





Volkswagen is making a push into the electric vehicle market in China, taking on the likes of Tesla.

The German carmaker has launched two ID.4 electric sport-utility vehicle models - the ID.4 CROZZ and ID.4 X.

The ID. family will be a game changer for the auto market says Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China.

"We want the ID. family to become the default choice for most Chinese customers, in turn taking us towards a carbon-neutral future... By 2023, we will introduce a total of 8 ID. models to China!"

“你好, ID.4!”… finally we can say hello in person to the most important new Volkswagen model of the year for the China market", says Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, on @LinkedIn.https://t.co/xRBRsnKdXO — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) November 3, 2020

Chris Bishop is the head of programming at CNBC Africa and now founding editor of new online publication Billionaire Tomorrow.

One South African-raised billionaire (trillionaire?) Bishop is keeping an eye on, is Tesla co-founder Elon Musk.

Musk seems to make news every day says Bishop, and now Volkswagen is moving into his territory in China.

They [Volkswagen] had that controversy a couple of years ago with the emissions on their petrol cars and now they're going to electric cars. They're putting them into China to compete with these Tesla cars there. Chris Bishop, Head of programming - CNBC Africa

He [Musk] thinks he's going to make a fortune in the next couple of years. It might be quite interesting to see what the old-school German company can do! Chris Bishop, Head of programming - CNBC Africa

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a little bit of competition goes a long way. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the conversation with Bishop on Africa Business News Focus (skip to 5:32 for Volkswagen):

