Community groups and Design Indaba boss clash over planned Liesbeek River bridge





Naidoo revealed plans to create a multipurpose pedestrian bridge over the Liesbeek River at the annual Design Indaba Conference in February this year.

It was announced that internationally acclaimed British designer, Paul Cocksedge, would construct the bridge using eucalyptus wood transformed into cross-laminated timber.

However, several months later, various community groups are unhappy with the bridge’s proposed location.

The Friends of the Liesbeek (The Friends) and other interest groups involved in conserving the waterway do not want the bridge to be located in the Upper Liesbeek River Gardens.

The community members argue that the bridge will obstruct the current recreational use of the Upper Liesbeek River Gardens area.

They have proposed that the bridge be moved lower down the river, closer to Observatory.

However, it seems Naidoo and his Design Indaba team have objected to this.

The Friends is one of several community organisations in the area working improve the ecological integrity and recreational utility of the Liesbeek river.

Committee member Nick Fordyce says the organisation is "disheartened and disappointed" that Naidoo and his team will not budge on their proposed location for the bridge.

He says that The Friends cannot accept the bridge as a "gift" from Design Indaba, if they do not recognise the community's wishes.

The Friends see a lot of potential with this bridge and the opportunity, but we have a responsibility to represent our local community. Nick Fordyce, Committee member - The Friends of the Liesbeek

The bridge, as it has been designed by Ravi and his team, is according to him, is only applicable to the Upper Liesbeek River garden. The organisation has said that it's not inline with their ethos. Nick Fordyce, Committee member - The Friends of the Liesbeek

The proposed site that Ravi and his team has suggested is actually where there are existing boulders in the river that are there to encourage children to play in the water, catch tadpoles, and that kind of environment. Nick Fordyce, Committee member - The Friends of the Liesbeek

We have put to them that there is a much better opportunity in the lower reaches of the river. Nick Fordyce, Committee member - The Friends of the Liesbeek

