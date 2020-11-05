How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend





These days many of us work from home. We no longer get up, shower, and get dressed for the day, as most people won't see us, and if they do, it is in a zoom meeting where we only have to be presentable from the waist up.

Even if you have returned to the office in Level 1 of lockdown, there were months when wearing or buying work clothes were virtually non-existent. So how has this impacted the fashion industry and changed the offerings they select for us?

How has lockdown impacted the fashion industry? Refilwe chats to Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist to find out.

Joubert explains that companies such as Superbalist have a year lead time in buying for the next fashion cycle.

There is of course time to react to trade in real-time but the bulk of things are quite far ahead. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

What was interesting for me, was to see the sales reflect the way we were living, with most people working from home. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

There's a term called 'above the keyboard' dressing, and that was literally what we saw. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

She says the first wave was loungewear and active wear.

We couldn't keep up with loungewear across all our brands and private labels. Activewear skyrocketed. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

Branded t-shirts for men became a thing.

I thought it was very interesting that on the menswear side, branded t-shirts did really well. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

Certain categories began spiking, including sleepwear, knitwear, and kidswear, she adds.

Kidswear home skyrocketed - bedding, we couldn't keep up with it. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

With children not in school wearing uniforms, she says parents were buying more clothing for their kids.

Then the trend began to include volume dresses and tier dresses for women as sweatpants fatigue kicked in, she says.

It is very comfort-driven but is also now going into a more versatile type of wardrobe. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

This trend has moved to clothes that you can wear to work and at home.

Denim is one of the big shifts, with people wearing denim for all occasions.

Finally, she says colour began to be a big factor for consumers.

You have got loungewear to dress up in, so you are being more experimental or brave with colour and trying new things, like lilacs and butter yellows. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

I think there is going to be more of a move to bright colours, a bit of positivity in the mix. Anja Joubert, Trends Director - Superbalist

