Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Millions of tons food wasted
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Gunnar Sig​ge - Chair of the Food Science Department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:08
WCED on Brackenfell high and the EFF protest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Inside the belly of the Beast-Angelo Agrizzi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
EFF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Today at 12:40
ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg. 10 November 2020 8:46 AM
Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school. 10 November 2020 8:41 AM
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on... 9 November 2020 5:24 PM
View all Local
Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure b... 9 November 2020 6:22 PM
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit. 9 November 2020 2:08 PM
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land' Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home. 9 November 2020 12:09 PM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authen... 9 November 2020 4:27 PM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
View all World
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Africa
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Durban
UMhlanga
inanda
Durban Tourism

This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

Rediscover Durban this summer to “create new memories…” in a uniquely vibrant summer season – experience Durban like never before!

Explore Durban's sprawling coastline, buzzing restaurants, magnificent outdoors and a heritage rich in culture.

Feel the pulsating energy that moves from Umlazi across Durban to the drumbeats of Inanda, Clermont and many other townships that give a full Durban experience. Rediscover a crisp ocean breeze, year-long sunshine that takes you from Durban’s Golden mile promenade to the urban cosmopolitan beats downtown Umhlanga.

This summer, Durban has packaged an all-inclusive selection of products and experiences that will cater to all tastes, expectations and accommodate the whole family.

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems - where the culinary scene encompasses unique cuisine experiences suitable for every palette, world-class shopping and some of Durban’s unique nightlife, Durban has it all and more.

Plan your summer trip to Durban and create lasting memories with loved ones.

For a complete Durban experience, make sure you visit at least one of these:

  • Florida Road in Morningside
  • Station Drive in Umgeni Road
  • Inanda Heritage Route
  • The Valley of 1000 Hills
  • Umhlanga Arch
  • Davenport in Glenwood
  • Ushaka Marine World theme park
  • Mackurton Road in the North
  • Chartwell Drive in Umhlanga
  • Sapphire Coast

Remember to visit www.visitdurban.travel and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to discover more of Durban's hidden gems!


This article first appeared on 702 : Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer


10 November 2020 9:01 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Durban
UMhlanga
inanda
Durban Tourism

More from Entertainment

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

movie music entertainment streaming 123rf

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zolani-maholapng

Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens

31 October 2020 2:19 PM

The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-flamepng

[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir

31 October 2020 1:20 PM

Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chris-fallows-air-jawspng

Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach

28 October 2020 10:03 AM

Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baxter-theatrejpg

Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre

26 October 2020 4:45 PM

Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackie-Phamotse-books-Twitter

Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it

25 October 2020 2:36 PM

Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

richard-wright-jpg

Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright

9 November 2020 4:27 PM

Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authentic self.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket grocery store wet floor personal injury consumer protection 123rf

Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable

9 November 2020 8:59 AM

Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zola-nene-teaches-gordon-ramsay-the-art-of-isizulu-cooking-in-kznpng

Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up'

7 November 2020 12:05 PM

SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

karoline-hanks-moutainsjpg

Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue

7 November 2020 8:54 AM

Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Rescue programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bra-lingerie-intimate-underwear-women-lace-sexy-drawer-123rf

Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit

6 November 2020 4:04 PM

Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rubik's cube 123rf

[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands

6 November 2020 12:39 PM

'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fat kid child overweight obese obesity 123rf

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

6 November 2020 10:04 AM

Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel

5 November 2020 1:32 PM

The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend

5 November 2020 6:23 AM

Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections

Politics Local Elections

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Business Entertainment

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

World

EWN Highlights

All COVID-19 regulations to be observed during by-elections - IEC

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

Naptosa: Teachers shouldn't feel pressured to invigilate COVID-infected matrics

10 November 2020 8:32 AM

DA under fire for comparing EFF with Nazis after Brackenfell school violence

10 November 2020 8:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA